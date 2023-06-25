PhotoFest: WCA Girls All-Star Soccer

The Wyoming Coaches Association Girls All-Star Soccer match was played at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette on Saturday and there was no shortage of enthusiasm. This is the 3rd straight year that the All-Star games have been held in Gillette after a long hiatus.

The teams were divided up via a draft as opposed to any geographic region and there were more than a few players that will continue their soccer careers at the college level. The White team received an early first-half goal from Gabby McVay from Newcastle and the defense did the rest. That lone goal held up to give the White a 1-0 victory.

Be sure and check out our gallery of photos from Saturday's match in Gillette. Look for someone you know!

