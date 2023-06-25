PhotoFest: WCA Boys All-Star Soccer

The Wyoming Coaches Association Boys All-Star Soccer match was held on Saturday evening at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette with threatening skies but very little rain. The teams were not arranged by geography but rather drafted into 2 squads. So teammates from the same high school may be on opposite teams.

The Black team raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first half of play as Worland's Court Gonsalez found the net right out in front to make it 1-0. Thunder Basin's Caleb Howell scored next for the Black which was followed by first-half goals from Braden Walker of Mountain View and Gage Neilson from Lyman.

The Black defense was stingy and they put 2 more balls in the net in the 2nd half as Gonsalez scored for the time and Mark Gilbert of Sheridan got one through in the final seconds of the match.

We have a few photos to share from Saturday night's match in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

WCA Boys All-Star Soccer WCA Boys All-Star Soccer