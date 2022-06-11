2022 Wyoming Shrine Bowl-Video/Photos

The 2022 Shrine Bowl is in the books as the North beat the South 37-3 in Casper on Saturday afternoon. Needless to say, it was a dominating performance from the North on a hot day at Natrona County High School.

But the game was played to help kids at the Shriner's Hospital and that visit to start Shrine Bowl week was a profound experience for everybody involved.

We have a video from the game on Saturday in Casper as well as a big collection of photos of the Shrine Bowl players and their families in the gallery below. Enjoy!

Shrine Bowl Players & Families

Shrine Bowl Players & Families
