Cadet-Junior National Wrestling Tournament Concludes in Fargo

The huge Cadet-Junior National Wrestling tournament concluded on Friday in Fargo with close to 7000 entries and close to 1000 entries in the girl's division. The boys under 16 group held their own in the Freestyle event but it was tough in the Greco-Roman Division. Thunder Basin's Antonio Avila, a defending state champion had the best effort in Greco at 132 pounds with 3 wins and 3 losses. Another guy who a solid performance in Greco was Kemmerer's Owen Barton at 220 pound with 3 wins and 2 losses. Roany Profitt of Kemmerer went 2-2 in Greco as well as Oliver Gorsuch of Moorcroft and Josef Sanchez of Natrona.

Thunder Basin's Ashton Leegaard, Kelten Crown and Terran Grooms of Sheridan along with Trenton Gray of Moorcroft were victorious in one match.

In the junior Greco-Roman division, Stetson Davis from Powell and Wyatt McDermott of Thermopolis won a match but overall, Team USA did not a placer this year. 54 boys and 6 girls made the trip to Fargo this year. We do have a few photos to share with you from Fargo in our gallery below thanks to Cory Allison. Enjoy!

