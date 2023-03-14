WATCH: Wyoming Wind Rocks Parked Truck To Tipping Point

If you've driven across Wyoming during heavy winds you know that white-knuckle feeling of being around trucks as they rock down the highway.

Passing one takes a lot of guts, especially if the crosswind is blowing the truck into your lane.

You've probably seen trucks pulling over because those gusts are just too much.

Being parked doesn't mean they are out of danger.

Maybe if they could park facing into the wind.

But that's not always possible.

Here is a video shot of a parked truck rocking to the point that it looks like it might flip at any moment.

The driver of the truck shooting this video begins by talking in his native language but then switches to English.

So, sitting still sometimes isn't even safe.

It's not so much the wind, it's the gusts that will get them.

Here are a few other videos from the past that will make you feel sorry for the driver.

At some point, they have to know it's not safe to go.

What point is that?

Scroll about 1 minute into this video. That's where the action starts.

Did you see the video from a few years ago of the truck that flipped onto the Highway Patrol vehicle?

This happened, where else, on I-80 near Elk Mountain in Wyoming.

That had everyone talking for a while.

The good news is that the trooper is fine.

The trucker is okay too.

This just goes to show that you never know when it's going to happen.

Sometimes the trucker is able to save his rig.

This takes some good instincts and some great driving.

This happened on a windy day in Kansas.

The driver sees an opportunity to pull a maneuver that puts his trick back on all 18 wheels, seconds before it flips on its side.

I bet he'll be talking about this for the rest of his life.

We are leaving winter and moving into spring.

That, much like fall into winter, is one of Wyoming's windiest times.

As much as that wind drives us nuts, there is something about it that is endearing.

Someone had to write a song about Wyoming's wind, right?

Several, actually.

I like this version best.

A haunting song about Wyoming Wind.

A few years ago when the Wyoming wind woke me in the middle of the night I found myself lying in bed, listing to it, thinking that there must be a few good songs about the Wyoming wind.

Last night, with gusts over 60mph where I live, even more in other parts of the state, that same wind woke me again, and I went searching for that song.

There is a romance that comes with the often-cursed Wyoming winds. Those winds have made it into our folklore, photography, art, and music.

Singer and songwriter Caitlin Canty sing the song written by Mark Erelli in a haunting slow style:

"It’ll rip through a man

Like a bullet but faster

From Cody on down to Cheyenne

Clear through to Nebraska

It howls and haunts

Goes where it wants

It’ll taunt you and get under your skin

No there ain’t no shelter

From the Wyoming wind"

There are many songs about our wonderful and cursed winds, but this sweet slow rendition is perfect for a cold, cloudy December day.

Canty writes and records with several bands including Down Like Silver, her duo with Peter Bradley Adams. Her credits also include singing on the season 2 finale of the CBS show "Code Black".

Canty is currently featured on the album Reckless Skyline witch features an all-star band on twelve songs that veer nimbly between country ballads, dark blues and sparsely arranged folk. The band worked fast and hard, cutting 19 tracks in all.

Her current tour schedule does not bring her to Wyoming any time soon. Perhaps though, we can schedule her for the next windy day.

