The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help reeling in a man who was caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group.

According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday evening, the incident occurred around 7:46 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The video shows what appears to be a bearded man with braids in his hair in saggy jeans, a jean jacket, and a trucker hat fishing multiple payments out of the drop box while his buddy, who appears to be wearing shorts and a light-colored T-shirt, stands lookout in the street.

"It is estimated that the value of payments removed exceeds $9,000," the post reads.

Anyone who recognizes the drop box angler or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Smith at 307-637-6546.