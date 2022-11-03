The Cheyenne Police Department continues to ask for the public's help in identifying two men who were caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group.

According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday, Oct. 21, the incident occurred sometime around 7:46 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The video shows what appears to be a bearded man with braids in saggy jeans, a jean jacket, and a trucker hat fishing multiple payments out of the drop box while his buddy, who appears to be wearing shorts and a light-colored T-shirt, stands lookout in the street.

"It is estimated that the value of payments removed exceeds $9,000," the post reads.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Officer Smith at 307-637-6546.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Cheyenne Landlords Association President Julie Gliem says there have been at least four occasions recently where at least two people have been stealing drop boxes for rent payments.

