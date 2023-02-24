Caught on Camera: Cheyenne Police Trying to ID Hatchet-Wielding Purse Snatcher
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglar who was caught on camera breaking into an SUV.
According to Public Information Officer Alex Farkas, the burglary occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Redwood Lounge and Package Liquor at 2105 E. Lincolnway.
Police say the video, which was posted on their Facebook page this afternoon, Feb. 24, shows the burglar "throwing a hatchet through the window of a parked vehicle and stealing a purse left in the front seat."
Anyone who recognizes the burglar or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 307-637-6513.
