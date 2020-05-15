UPDATE: Police Say Wind, Not Woman, Stole Recycle Container

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police have determined that a woman who was caught on camera putting a city recycle container in her SUV was actually retrieving it, not stealing it.

"We received a call that shows that this situation was a misunderstanding and no crime was believed to have been committed," said Officer David Inman.

"Let's just say the real suspect in this incident is our Cheyenne wind," he added.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a city recycle container.

Officer David Inman says the woman stole the container from a home in the area of 1600 Pinion Drive around 3 p.m. on May 7.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

