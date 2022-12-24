Warm Weather, 20% Chance of Snow on Christmas in Natrona County

The National Weather Service says today's high is near 37 degrees with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Christmas Day is mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees.

There is a 20% chance of snow Sunday evening before 11 p.m. with a low around 22 degrees.

Photo Courtesy Bruce Nichols Photo Courtesy Bruce Nichols loading...

READ ALSO:Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Lights