Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights

As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!

They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM.

You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper.

Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his dad put lights on their house back in New York he told K2Radio News.

In fact, his dad is one of his biggest influences. He sadly passed away in October last year.

"When my wife and I bought our first house, we started with c9 lights. She took me to the house on Kelly Drive and they had the lights choreographed to music, and I was hooked."

When they moved into their second house on Lexington Avenue he taught himself to program and set up the lights in sync with music.

In his current house they are using ~45,000 lights, "which is 20,000 more than the Grizwalds."

Wagner said he loves having the biggest residential light display synced to music in Casper, but he really loves seeing the smiles that it puts on people's faces.

"We use approximately 75% LED lights. And our electric bill with all the lights is actually cheaper than running our central air conditioner during the summer. I have over 35 songs to pick from for Christmas, and an additional 10 songs that we switch over to the day after Christmas through New Years."

The show has even evolved into Halloween, where he designed and built pumpkin faces that lip sync to the music.

Wagner has even used his display to collect food for Joshua's Sotrehouse, and over the last 12 years as collected thousand of pounds of food for them.

He said they have also handed out thousands of candy canes each year on Christmas Eve and new toys that the community donated.

