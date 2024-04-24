Casper College Alum Kathy Dolan Recognized for Commitment to Excellence

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

Kathleen “Kathy” Dolan is this year’s Casper College Alumni Association’s Commitment to Excellence award winner.

Dolan is best known for her presence at nearly every Casper College event. Not only has she been serving on the college’s board of trustees since her election in November 2002, but she is a friendly face at college concerts, plays, groundbreakings, athletic games, festivals, and conferences. “Kathy’s tireless dedication to all things Casper College has been a hallmark of her service to Casper College. Her efforts to increase student success and enhance the college experience for our students have been, simply put, tremendous,” noted Casper College President Darren Divine.

Dolan came to Casper with her husband, John, in 1989 and began her long association with the Child Development Center of Natrona County. She assessed and treated 3-5-year-olds with special needs, developing a myriad of skills from self-feeding to mastering school tools and self-regulation. “It was always a joy witnessing the ‘ah-ha’ moments when the children knew they were successful,” Dolan noted.

While working full-time at the center, Dolan was the professional-level coordinator for the University of North Dakota’s satellite occupational therapy program on the Casper College campus from 1994 to 1996. She was also an adjunct faculty member at the university.

In 2010, Dolan retired from the Child Development Center of Natrona County and, in 2017, from adjunct teaching at UND’s satellite occupational therapy program on the Casper College campus.

Dolane continues to serve the college on the board and has been the president, secretary, and treasurer at various times. For many years, she was Casper College’s representative on the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees board. Dolan currently represents the college on the Board of Cooperative Educational Services and serves on the Casper College Foundation board.

The Casper College Alumni Association established the Commitment to Excellence award in 1991 to honor those who have given exemplary service to and have made a significant difference in the growth and development of Casper College.