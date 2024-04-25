Senator Barrasso Calls New EPA Rules “Outrageous,” Delivers Grim Fallout Forecast

Today, the EPA announced a list of rules that will have big ramifications for coal-fired and natural gas-fired power plants nationwide.

These rules align with President Joe Biden's ambitious pledge to end carbon pollution from the electricity industry in the next 26 years.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso says the rules "handcuff America's coal and natural gas production." Barrasso has called the new rules "outrageous" and that they will shut down power plants and increase energy costs for families across the country.

"Wyoming energy jobs will be threatened, electricity bills will rise, and the country will be at risk for rolling blackouts."

The rules would force all coal-fired and gas-fired power plants to cut out 90% of their carbon pollution.

They aim to also reduce pollutatnts discharged through wastewater from coal-fire plants by more than 660 million pounds per year. They would tighten emissions standrads for toxic metals by 67% and federally regulate coal ash management.

Harold Wimmer, President of and CEO of the American Lung Association applauds the rules saying: "These rules call on utilities and states to be full partners in making this transition fair for energy workers and communities."

The EPA touts $300 million in health benefits and $130 million in climate benefits over the 10-year period from 2028-2037 with the new rules.

“Americans deserve clean air, clear rules and reliable electricity. Punishing regulations make this impossible. Republicans will work to stop them and fight for solutions that protect our air and water and allow our economy to grow" says Barrasso, and he's not alone.

22 Republican governors, including Governor Mark Gordon, have joined together to call on the Biden Administration to put a pause on the rules via letter.

The letter calls for a more coordinated and strategic response to balancing environmental interests and not a job-killing, "one-size-fits-all" mandate.

Signatories include: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

