Natrona County High School Theatre Students Perform Comedy ‘Harvey’
Natrona County High School Theatre students are excitedly preparing to showcase their upcoming production of Harvey, a comedy by Mary Chase.
Students are involved in every aspect of the show, from acting to stagecraft to lights and sound. After weeks of memorizing lines, rehearsing staging, and perfecting their characters, students are ready to deliver a showstopping and exceptional performance.
Show performances will be at 7 p.m. on April 25, 26, and 27 at the John F. Welsh Auditorium, Natrona County High School.
Stage III Production of Almost Maine
Stage III recently put on John Cariani's 'Almost Maine,' an anthology of sorts comprised of nine short plays; all of which occur in the town of 'Almost.' Feb. 2022
