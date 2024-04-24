NCSD Student Athletes and Coaches Celebrated for Excellent Sportsmanship

Student-athletes and coaches were celebrated as part of NCSD’s 16th Annual Middle-Level Sportsmanship Champions Awards. Throughout the school year, these student-athletes exhibit excellent sportsmanship by participating in academic and athletic activities while also serving as leaders in the classroom.

The Sportsmanship Champions Awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding qualities of leadership, fairness, strong character, teamwork, and compassion exhibited by students and coaches.

During the celebration, students reflected on what sportsmanship meant to them. Respecting your teammates and others, attitude & effort, and having fun while competing were common thoughts shared by students and coaches alike.

Coaches and Student-athletes Recognized for their Exceptional Sportsmanship, Leadership, and Character:

Casper Classical Academy: Rylee Tromble, Drew Wright, Coach Delania Becker-Witt

Centennial Middle School: Emma Sherman, Peyton Bartlett, Coach Cooper Quig



CY Middle School: Rayna Ries, Kooper Oster, Coach Ryan Parker

Dean Morgan Middle School: Anusheh Glasgow, Slayde Myhre, Coach Philip Choler

Midwest School: Chloe Wilson, Jesus Bustillos Ruiz, Coach Josh Lindsay