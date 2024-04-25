Casper College Women’s Soccer Player Commits to the University of Providence for Soccer

Casper College News Release by Lisa Isenogle:

Gabrielle McVay, Newcastle, has signed her letter of intent to continue her soccer career at the University of Providence, formerly the University of Great Falls.

A center midfielder starter for the Casper College Women’s Soccer team, McVay scored one goal during the season. Only a freshman, McVay has decided to move onto the next level. According to Assistant Head Coach Jocelyn Norcross, McVay had too many credits from high school to stay with the T-Birds another season. Newcastle High School’s Eastern Wyoming College Outreach program allowed McVay to take college courses and receive college credit from EWC while in high school.

“She has made vast improvements over the year after coming in and having to adjust to a faster and different playing style than she was used to from high school. Gabby’s fun personality, work ethic and leadership will be missed next year. She’s a great student and hopes to become a doctor,” said Norcross.

The daughter of Bryan and Bethea McVay of Newcastle, McVay will be playing for the Argos, a National Association of Intercollegiate member playing in the Frontier Conference. For the 2023 season under head coach Heather Blandford, the team went 2-12-2 overall and 1-9-2 in conference play.

