Casper Celebrates Arbor Day with New Trees

Casper’s Arbor Day celebration will be held at Ft. Caspar on April 26 from 1 PM to 3 PM.

Five trees will be planted with the help of Kindergarteners and third graders from St. Anthony Tri-Parish School.

The trees are sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power. Mayor Stephen Cathey will read the Arbor Day proclamation and kick off the festivities.

To honor its commitment to effective urban forest management, Brian Anderson from Wyoming State Forestry will present Casper with its Tree City USA designation for 2023, as Casper met all the Arbor Day Foundation Tree City USA requirements in 2023.

