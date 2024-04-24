$10,000 Awarded to Natrona County Meals on Wheels

HUB International Casper has awarded a $10,000 donation to Natrona County Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting the elderly or homebound people of Natrona County to maintain their independence and integrity, physical and mental health by preparing and delivering nutritionally tailored meals via caring community volunteers.

The Natrona County Meals on Wheels program will use this donation to purchase emergency meals when weather is too dangerous for delivery, to offset food costs which run about $75,000 each month, to purchase new coolers for delivering meals, and to help offset the required 10% match they face every year for Federal Grant funds.

HUB International Casper originally received a $5,000 donation for Natrona County Meals on Wheels thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® through their 2024 Make More Happen™ Awards. A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite where HUB International Casper had the opportunity to raise $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit. Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Natrona County Meals on Wheels.

“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards is all about,” said Katy Elliott, Safeco Insurance Mountain Region Senior Territory Manager. “HUB International is a shining example of the amazing work independent agents do in Wyoming and we hope sharing inspiring stories motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2024, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.

Top Wyoming Hoarding Items Gallery Credit: Getty Images