Visit Casper Announces New CEO

The Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board announced in a press release on Friday that Tyler Daugherty is Visit Casper's new President and CEO.

Daughtery is replacing Brook Kaufman, who had served as CEO since 2016 and announced earlier this year that she is leaving Casper to be the CEO of Visit Rapid City in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Jim Ruble, Chair of the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council Board of Directors, said in the release:

"We are thrilled that Tyler will be leading the Visit Casper team," Ruble said. "There is no doubt that his experience, character, and leadership will be a great fit for our destination, and we look forward to continuing to grow the industry under his purview."

Daugherty said in the release:

"Casper is already an amazing destination and my family and I are happy to be settling in the West," said Daugherty. "I cannot wait to get to work and build upon the organization’s strong foundation, while ensuring that Natrona County is successful and continues to thrive and grow, from consumer travelers to sporting events and group travel to film."

Daugherty has a Master of Business Administration and is currently listed as the vice president of community engagement for Travel Dubuque, where he's worked since 2012.

Daugherty will officially start as the CEO of Visit Casper on December 1, 2022.

Visit Casper is funded by a lodging tax, which is on the ballot this November and promotes various forms of tourism in and around Casper.

Wyoming Game and Fish Outdoor Expo 2022 The Wyoming Outdoor Expo was a fantastic opportunity for families to experience the outdoor world.