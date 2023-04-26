Tourism Tradeshow Estimated to Bring $110.8 Million to Wyoming in Visitor Spending

Around this time next year a tourism tradeshow branded "The Great American West" will roll through Casper.

The Wyoming Office of Tourism announced this morning that the event is set for April 19-22, 2024 and will bring international travelers and tour operators from seven overseas markets who specialize in selling customized travel itineraries through the five-state region of Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The 2024 IRU event will be hosted by Visit Casper in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism and The Great American West, and is expected to provide a long-term economic boost for the region.

More than 100 regional suppliers and 40 international tour operators are expected to attend the multi-day event that includes over 2,600 pre-scheduled appointments with destination representatives. Business conducted at the event will help contribute an estimated $110.8 million in visitor spend to Wyoming and an estimated $259 million to the five-state region.

“International Roundup is more than just a tradeshow, it’s a chance to turn partnerships into friendships,” said Amanda Sewell, destination experience coordinator at Visit Casper. “Buyers and sellers of foreign countries get to come together, in person, for the greater purpose of tourism, in hope of enhancing the economic growth of our countries and communities.”

Casper was slated to host the show in 2020, and again in 2021, but had to postpone hosting the event both years due to border closures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be an opportunity for regional suppliers to meet one-on-one with international tour operators from the United Kingdom, Germany, Benelux, France, Italy, Australia and Nordic countries to conduct business negotiations that would otherwise be generated only through substantial individual investment and an exhaustive number of around-the-world trips.

“It’s a unique opportunity to host this event,” said James Scoon, global partnerships director with the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Communities get to showcase their charm and hospitality to the world, in a tangible way, that ends up elevating the entire state and region as an international travel destination. There is no better way to sell a community than in-person experiences. It is the ultimate marketing opportunity.”

Many of the operators who attend are small- to medium-sized companies who specialize in tailor-made fly and drive itineraries for individual clients.

The knowledge and connections gained at this event allows tour operators to offer unique experiences in this region of the U.S., customized to fit the needs and wants for their clients, while at the same time providing an efficient and practical way for suppliers in the region to promote their tourism products to an international audience.

Registration for the 2024 event will open in October, and attendees are encouraged to register early to confirm their spot at this exclusive event. For more information about IRU, visit InternationalRoundup.com

