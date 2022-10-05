Annual Hospitality and Tourism Summit to be Held in Casper

Visit Casper announced in a press release that the annual Fall Hospitality and Tourism Summit would take place in Casper from Oct. 19 to 20.

The summit will include people from around Wyoming for two days at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

Renee Penton-Jones, Chairman of the Wyoming Hospitality and Travel Coalition and Secretary of the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board, said in the release:

"We are delighted to welcome our tourism colleagues to Casper," Penton-Jones said. "Not only will we learn more from the Wyoming Office of Tourism and other key partners about upcoming opportunities and programs, but we’ll have the opportunity to show off the incredible destination we call home."

Presentation topics include an overview of the summer season and what the winter season will bring, destination development, the state-wide lodging tax, marketing co-op opportunities, workforce recruitment, and how the Wyoming tourism industry should talk to the legislature.

Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Department of Tourism, and four Wyoming state representatives and senators will also be at two presentations.

The event will also have a welcome reception at David Street Station and dinner with Governor Mark Gordon at the end of the event at the Ramkota.

Tia Troy, Visit Casper's public relations person, said that the event has been going on for over 20 years, that they have had between 100 to 150 people attend, and that they believe this year will have greater attendance than previous years.

Tourism in Wyoming is a big industry, bringing in $243 million in tax revenue for the state and local governments in 2021, the most since at least 2012 and above the previous record of $203 million in 2019.

Darren Rudloff, Interim CEO for Visit Casper, said in the release:

"Fall Summit is a great opportunity to showcase Casper and network with our partners from across the state," Rudloff said. "It also gives local tourism-related businesses the chance to easily attend and learn more about the positive power of travel."

Visit Casper recently announced that Tyler Daugherty would serve as its new CEO on Dec. 1.

Registration for the summit is $229 per person and includes the welcome reception, meals, and the conference.

