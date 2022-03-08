Brook Kaufman to Leave Visit Casper for South Dakota

Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper, has announced that she will be leaving Natrona County for a position as CEO of Visit Rapid City in Rapid City South Dakota.

Jim Ruble, Chair for the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council Board of Directors, said:

"Over the last several years, Brook has boldly and strategically led the efforts of Visit Casper," Ruble said. "With her at the helm, we have grown in positive ways both as a destination people want to visit and as a professional marketing organization."

While at over past six years Visit Casper, Kaufman led a various of programs, such as the 2017 Wyoming Eclipse Festival, the Certified Tourism Ambassador Program, the Visit Casper Business Challenge, and the Destinations Marketing Accreditation Program.

When the previous CEO of Visit Casper, Aaron McCreight, left in April of 2015, it took five months to find a permanent CEO.

Tia Troy, public relations officer for Visit Casper, said the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council Board will be looking to find someone who can best align with the goals of Visit Casper, though the timeline and details of the job are unclear at this time.

Troy said there will not be an interim CEO appointed while the board looks for a permanent replacement.

Kaufman will remain with Visit Casper through early April and will work with staff and the board of directors to help with the transition.

Kaufman was appointed in 2019 to serve as a Natrona County Commissioner, was elected to the position in Nov. 2020, she would have served until 2024, and was the Vice-Chair of the Commission.

Paul Bertoglio, Chairman of the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners, said:

"Brook brought a diversity of thought to the Natrona County Commission," Bertoglio said. "She brought a fresh perspective and worked tirelessly for Natrona County."

Bertoglio said Kaufman will be officially resigning on April 5, and they hope to have the position filled by the end of April, though it will depend on how long it takes the Natrona County Republican party to nominate three people to fill the position.

Whoever replaces Kaufman will serve out for the remainder of her term until Jan. 2025.

Kaufman said:

"Casper has been a wonderful part of my life for the past six years," Kaufman said . "It’s been an honor to help tell the story of Natrona County and position this destination as a must-visit in Wyoming."