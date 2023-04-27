The 48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge Comes to Casper in May

The 48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge – a Guinness World Record attempt at playing 48 games of pickleball across the lower 48 in less than 48 days – is coming to Casper, Wyoming, in two weeks, according to a press release from Visit Casper.

“It’s a great chance for Casper to participate in a cool endeavor, while also giving us the opportunity to learn more about the ever-growing sport of pickleball,” CEO of Visit Casper Tyler Daugherty said.

The Casper event happens at the 307 Tennis Club, 455 Thelma Drive, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

Spectators are welcome.

“We’d love to have as many Casper locals as possible come to this game,” Daugherty said. “It’s amazing to see pickleball grow and take off, especially here in Casper.”

The 48-48-48 challenges begins on May 1 in Mobile, Alabama.

Wyoming marks the 13th stop on the tour.

The national pickleball team hails from Florida and includes Dean Matt (the “Pickleball Pilot”) and Shannon Yeager.

It will square off against Luke Gilliam and Daugherty from Visit Casper.

For more information about the challenge, visit here.

Learn more about the pickleball scene in Casper here.

