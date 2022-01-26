VIDEO: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Assist in Capturing ‘Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde’

It's like our dads always say, "I can get a heck of a good look at a T-Bone steak by sticking my head up a bull's butt, but I'd rather take the butcher's word for it." Perhaps that was the plan for Earle, Bonnie, and Clyde and perhaps that's why the planned for a harrowing escape from the Crooked Hill Ranch.

Get our free mobile app

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently shared a story about how they helped track down three fugitive cows.

The story came from a Facebook post that the Crooked Hill Ranch sent out, detailing the incredible story of heroism and tenacity that brought two cows, Bonnie and Clyde, to just justice.

"What a week this has been," they wrote. "We here at Crooked Hill Ranch have had an amazingly humbling experience. We have learned to help and love thy neighbor. We have also learned to offer help and assist where we can."

According to the post, the ranch decided to add a bull and two cows to their ranch, noting that they've never owned Corriente cattle before.

"Fast forward to Sunday night," they continued. "Scott and I were relaxing on the couch watching tv when someone came down our driveway and was frantically flashing their lights for us to come out. I ran out side and up the drive. A young guy asked if I had bulls, and if so they were on the highway!! As I looked up the dark highway I seen a vehicle pulled over with flashers. My heart sank and I thought our bulls were hit! I ran inside and yelled for Scott. We jumped in the truck and flew onto the highway. We did not see them!! After several passes around and around, we spotted them, but not just two bulls, but a cow too! Scott and I managed to get our long horn bull Earle home, but Bonnie and Clyde were still on the run.

"For 5 nights Bonnie played cat and mouse with Scott. Running from our property through the mountain, down to the old gothburg ranch. All the meanwhile Clyde was running a muck at the ranch. Everytime Scott would approach him, he took off running."

It was, undoubtedly, a frustrating and nerve-wracking experience. So, the Guenther family enlisted the help of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office to capture these outlaws.

"Finally today ole Clyde was spotted sleeping on highway 220," they wrote. "About a mile from our house. Seeing this as our best opportunity to capture this bandit, Scott and I were facing the wrong way on the highway making a game plan!! With the help of the Natrona County Sheriff's Officewe started a car chase with Clyde. They closed both sides so we had complete control of the road. As i started our intense car speed chase, and Scott on foot pushing Clyde things took another turn. Clyde pushed passed a sheriff, crossed the other side of the highway and ran down to the Buffalo ranch."

The Guenther's said that they flipped around on the highway and sped back to town, only to have to turn around AGAIN. Clyde was relentless. Finally, Clyde hopped the cattle guard and was trapped.

"For the next 3 hours Clyde, Scott, Mr. Allen, and deputy Wienke chased Clyde," they wrote. "There were many charges, run through of fences, and near misses. Clyde refused to be captured. The decision had to be made on how to stop Clyde in his tracks. Clyde was hit was a tranquilizer. He fought it for 5 mins. Even waking up during his transport back to the horse trailer. Once he was loaded, an antidote was administered and the criminal Clyde woke up. He is now is residing in a cell next to his love Bonnie awaiting the determination on what will become of them."

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office exists to assist Wyoming residents in a variety of ways; not only pledging to capture human fugitives, but to take down four-legged fiends as well. Mostly, it exists to help out neighbors when they need it. And that's exactly what happened at the Crooked Hill Ranch.

"This week, we learned that there is still humanity left in this world," the Guenthers stated. "Neighbors and law enforcement stepping up to help us. Messages received from people we don’t even know reporting sightings and offering to help. Next time you see someone that needs help, stop to help them. Pick up a dog running in the road. Your impression on them will be great."

Talk about grabbing a bull by the horns, are we right?

Get it? Because the story was a bout a bull. Like the old saying?

Guys? Right? Grabbing a bull by the horns?

