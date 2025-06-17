The State of Wyoming Operates the Biggest Farms and Ranches in the Country

The 2017 Census of Agriculture shows Wyoming producers operate the largest farms and ranches across the United States with an average of 2,430 acres per farm, over five times the national average size (USDA).

The state ranked No.1 in wool production with 2,796,792 pounds shorn coming from 859 farms and ranches raising sheep in Wyoming.

There were just shy of 12,000 farms in the state at that time and the numbers show a notable amount of young producers, age 35 or less, increasing.

A few other interesting Wyoming agricultural facts:



Net farm income increased by 13 percent to $22,314 per farm.

Wyoming ranked first amongst all states in wool production.

Laramie County ranked eighth amongst all U.S. counties for market value of sheep, goat, wool, mohair, and milk products sold.

Cattle and calves account for 65 percent of all agricultural products sold.

94 percent of farms are held by a family and 80 percent have internet access.

Agribusiness and recreational income more than doubled from 2012 and ranked sixth nationwide.

The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture’s Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics reported that agriculture has a $2.526 billion impact on the state in 2021.

There are more than 12,200 farms in Wyoming that use a combined 29 million acres to raise livestock and grow crops. Cattle and hay have the biggest production value: there were 1.25 million head of cattle and calves and 940,000 acres of hay harvested each year.

What Does the Future of Farming and Ranching in Wyoming Look Like?

While Wyoming is already a significant agricultural state, particularly in ranching and wool production, there are opportunities to expand crop production through innovation and targeted programs.

There are several challenges to increasing crop production in the Cowboy State including its harsh climate, drought, soil issues, and market isolation. The Wyoming Department of Agriculture's Specialty program is assisting producers, however, in growing crops that aren't typically suited to the state's climate using various techniques. Furthermore, there's an interest in growing and marketing ancient grains like farro and spelt that do better in Wyoming's climate and offer unique nutritional benefits. The University of Wyoming's Agriculture Extension has been pivotal in researching said-crops and donating large yields to the Food Bank of Wyoming.

10 Crops Grown in Wyoming 🌾 Wyoming's primary crops include hay, barley, wheat, dry beans, sugar beets, and corn. Hay is the leading crop in terms of production value. Other important agricultural products include oats, sugar beets, and potatoes. While some vegetables like radishes, lettuce, and onions can be grown in Wyoming's cool climate, others like tomatoes and melons require warmer temperatures and a longer growing season.