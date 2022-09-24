Vehicle That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Believed to be Unoccupied

A vehicle has driven off Casper Mountain Road, but authorities do not believe the vehicle was occupied in the moment that it left the roadway.

That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Clint Christensen, who told K2 Radio News that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, a jogger on the Casper Mountain hiking trail noticed debris from a vehicle on the trail.

After some exploration, the jogger noticed a vehicle at the bottom of a ravine. The jogger immediately notified authorities.

First responders arrived at the scene and were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle.

"Natrona County Search and Rescue were called in and assisted through additional personnel and a K9 to search the area in case anyone had been ejected or otherwise was injured," Sgt. Christensen stated. "After an exhaustive search, we are confident that the vehicle was unoccupied when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway."

Sgt. Christensen stated that the vehicle left the roadway and traveled approximately 200 yards before coming to a point of rest.

"The Wyoming Highway Patrol is the primary investigating agency, and we are working with the vehicle's owner to investigate the events leading up to the vehicle's circumstances," Sgt. Christensen said.

Emergency crews are still on the scene at Casper Mountain recovering the vehicle which, according to Sgt. Christensen, "is a complicated process."

The Wyoming Highway Patrol are trying to keep Highway 251 open, but Sgt. Christensen said the public should expect intermittent lane closures throughout the rest of the evening.

There is currently a single travel lane at, approximately, mile marker 7.25 on WY 251.

"This is still an ongoing investigation, and these statements are preliminary," Sgt. Christensen stated.

K2 Radio News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.