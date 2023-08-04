The view of Casper and the plains rolling north at Lookout Point halfway up Casper Mountain Road is usually lovely.

At 1 p.m. Friday, the view was nonexistent.

"Fog is a cloud that touches the ground," so says National Geographic.

Whether you call it fog or clouds, visibility fell to maybe 70 yards and turned knuckles white on steering wheels.

On the other hand, the weather has been unseasonably cool for the first week of August.

On the other hand, the Riverton office of the National Weather Service says scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue the rest of Friday and through the weekend.

And, we're running out of hands here, the Weather Service says a flood watch remains in effect for central and northwestern Wyoming through 11 p.m. today. The flood watch remains in effect for northeastern Wyoming through 6 p.m. Saturday.

The cooler, albeit probably rainy, weather will affect those of you going to the annual Beartrap Summer Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The Prairie Wife in Heels, Cathy Holman, offered these suggestions for festival-goers last year and they're still good.

For this weekend, ponchos and umbrellas are good ideas.

And for those of you who are driving, please turn on your headlights, slow down and exercise:

Caution.

Patience.

Awareness.

Safety.

The Golden Rule.

From the Mouths of Babes: The Kiddos of Beartrap Summer Festival In addition to the various food trucks, vendors and, of course, music, there are tons of activities for the little ones as well. Beartrap Summer Festival isn't just for the grownups; it's for the kiddos too.