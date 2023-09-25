Mills Spring Ranch Invite Public to Hayrides on Casper Mountain

Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 30 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper.

According to a post on Facebook, they'll have hayrides, live Christian music, and other family friendly activities like horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball as well as beautiful hikes through the Aspens or out to the meadow.

Bring your own blanket for the hay and favorite lawn chair for the bon fire.

Last year, the Mills Spring Ranch director, Brent Learned, told K2Radio News that the hayride started as a community event in 2022 when the ranch was exploring further ways to serve and connect with the community after seeing the success of a free horseback riding event that started that summer.

For Learned, this event means families getting outside and spending time together. It means relationships and culture being built across religious, cultural, and socioeconomic barriers.

Mills Spring Ranch donates the use of the camp and provides the food along with the help of dozens of volunteers who donate the trailer, hay, food, and their time.

The Ranch was used by the Mills family as their spring cattle ranch until 1964 when they generously donated the property to RMC in 1964. Since then, Mills Spring Ranch has grown and developed the property into an event and retreat center containing over twenty buildings, twenty-six RV sites, and is capable of hosting groups as large as 400 people.

Check out pictures from last fall's event:

Mills Spring Ranch Fall Fun