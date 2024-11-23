UW trustees vote against concealed carry rule; firearms to remain prohibited on campus for now

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Following deliberation and public input, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees voted 6–5 today against the proposed rule allowing the concealed carrying of dangerous weapons on campus grounds.

This means that the University of Wyoming will continue to operate under current policy prohibiting any dangerous weapon on university grounds, concealed or not and regardless of the bearer’s status as a concealed carry permit holder.

In a campus-wide email, UW President Ed Seidel said that the nature of the issue, with the university having been directed by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon to make a decision on the rule before the state legislature makes it instead, means the issue will likely rise again.

“In that event, be assured that the administration will continue to work in the best interests of the university, with the safety of campus as our top priority,” Seidel said.

Members of the Board of Trustees appeared to agree with that sentiment, as Board Chairman Kermit Brown said in the body’s Thursday meeting that continued deliberation over the issue will be like “sawing sawdust.”

The board members who voted in favor of the rule are Kermit Brown, Brad LaCroix, Jim Mathis, John McKinley and Dave True. The board members opposed are David Fall, Brad Bonner, Carol Linton, Macey Moore, Laura Schmid-Pizzato and Michelle Sullivan.

According to Seidel, some exceptions to the current rule may be allowed at the discretion of the UW Police, which would have enforced the new rule if it were implemented starting around the new year. The UW Police website can be viewed here.

The state legislature will begin meeting for the 2025 General Session the second Tuesday of January. During the session, a new bill regarding concealed carry on campus is likely to spring up. Wyoming’s legislature can be monitored at the body’s website here.