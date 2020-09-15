UW Rodeo Team Shines at Chadron State [VIDEO]

The University of Wyoming men's rodeo team skyrocketed to the top of the standings in the Central Rocky Mountain Region with a record-setting performance at the fall season opener hosted by Chadron State over the weekend. Chadron Coffield was named after the western Nebraska town and he led the Cowboys earning 305 points wrestling steers and in the tie-down roping. Bareback and bull rider Donny Proffit added 240. The UW men surpassed a high mark set two years ago amassing a Chadron total of 865 points which pleased coach Beau Clark.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: