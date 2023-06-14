UW’s Donny Proffit Enjoys Strong Showing at CNFR

University of Wyoming bareback rider Donny Proffit spurred Glen Southwick's 'Cracked Pepper' for 79 points at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper on Tuesday night and it was Proffit's best score of the rodeo. He has 230.5 points on three rides and is fourth overall totaling 70 team points toward the Pokes cause. The top twelve advance to the championship round Saturday night."

Donny Proffit-University of Wyoming
College National Finals Rodeo-Tuesday

Filed Under: College National Finals Rodeo, Donny Proffit, university of wyoming
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Photos, Sports, Wyoming News
