Central Rocky Mt. Team Ropers Turn in Great Run at CNFR

"Central Rocky Mountain Region team ropers brought fans out of their seats Wednesday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, WY for a 4.8-second run. South Dakota’s Bodie Mattson ropes for Gillette College and Trae Smith from Idaho is a Casper College Thunderbird. They lead the third round by more than a second. Smith’s coach is 2011 world champion heeler Jhett Johnson and his advice helped attain the fastest team roping run at the CNFR thus far. That effort certainly made up for 2 no scores in the first 2 rounds."

