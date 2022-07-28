Casper’s Johnson Bros. Earn Money in Team Roping at CFD





The Johnson family ranch west of Casper dates to the days of Chief Washakie and Tom Horn. In fact, if you are watching Cheyenne Frontier Days on Cowboy Channel or live at Frontier Park the "Rodeo 101" explaining origins of team roping the sepia-toned video footage was filmed on Johnson land. Kellan and Carson Johnson are carrying on the winning team roping tradition established by their father Jhett who won the world in 2011. His boys were in sync Thursday for their CFD progressive round finishing in the top four to send them to the semifinals Friday. They were 3rd in the 6th performance with a time of 8 and 6 and picked up a quick grand in the process. Be sure and check out some parade pics compliments of Debbie Martinez Photography

