Wyoming Native Chet Johnson Has Productive Week on Rodeo Circuit

Chet Johnson at 41 years old has been keeping up with the younger crowd on the rodeo circuit this summer and turned a spectacular 87 point effort in the saddle bronc up in Sheridan last week that ignited the huge crowd. He won over $1300 in that rodeo and picked up a few more dollars in Casper by making the finals in the bronc riding and finishing 7th in the average.

Johnson is living in Buffalo nowadays but spent plenty of time in Douglas and is a graduate of Niobrara County High School in Lusk. Back in 1999, he was the state high school champion in the saddle bronc and also competed at Sheridan College.

His effort in at the Sheridan rodeo certainly was one of the highlights of the week and he'll take that kind of performance all season long.

Get our free mobile app

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo-Friday Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo-Friday