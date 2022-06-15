Johnson Bros. Aiming for Another National Title at the CNFR

"The Johnson brothers, Kellan and Carson, are off to a pro event in Nebraska after two team roping runs at the College National Finals Rodeo in their hometown of Casper, WY that has them second in the average. A 7.7-second effort in Tuesday afternoon slack resulted in a 13.5-second total on two. A year ago, the Johnson brothers won the national championship in the team roping which needless to say was a shining moment for them and the hometown crowd at the Ford Center in Casper "

