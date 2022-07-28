Ira Dickinson Leading 2nd Round of the Rookie Saddle Bronc at CFD

Ira Dickinson is a Green River High School grad and his family is 6th generation ranchers south of Rock Springs. Dickinson has been competing at the college level at Panhandle State in Oklahoma and won the saddle bronc at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas in 2021. Right now, he is competing in the rookie saddle bronc competition at Cheyenne Frontier Days and right now he is the leader of the 2nd round with an 81.

He gets plenty of help from his family as his father Marc is an experienced pick up man and competed at the high school level in 5 different events. The rookie saddle bronc is a great opportunity to jump-start your pro career and Dickinson will certainly take that 81.

Also check out a few images from Debbie Martinez Photography from Tuesday's parade in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade-Tuesday #1 Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade-Tuesday #1

-