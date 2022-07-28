Top Notch Bullriding Highlights CFD Wednesday Performance

Utah bull riders Josh Frost and Tyler Bingham were literally showstoppers Wednesday at Cheyenne Frontier Days. They were the last two out to end the rodeo and finished in a first-place tie at 88 points. Bingham notched his score on a re-ride. Frost has been enjoying a fabulous season in this event as he is ranked 2nd in the PRCA world standing with over $165,000 in earnings. He is a 3rd generation pro rodeo contestant and the 2nd cousin of the late Lane Frost. Last year, he won the average in bullriding at the National Finals Rodeo. Bingham rodeoed at the college level at Hill College in Texas and is 38th in the world standings. Back in 2011, he was the national high school champion in bull riding and both of these guys have a great chance of winning more cash as CFD moves along. By the way, check out a superb collection of photos from the Thunderbird Air Show on Wedneday, courtesy of Debbie Martinez Photography in our gallery below.. Enjoy!



