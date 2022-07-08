Jubilee Days Xtreme Bulls Event in Laramie Draws Big Crowd

"Laramie Jubilee Days opened with the annual Mr. T Xtreme Bulls on Thursday night in southeastern Wyoming and JR Stratford ended it with the win. He banked $20K in five days during pro rodeo’s Fourth of July ‘Cowboy Christmas’ and Stratford is now ninth in the world standings. The Byers, KS nineteen-year-old was awarded a re-ride in Laramie in front of a sell-out crowd. Wyoming-based Summit Pro Rodeo’s Daniel Beard likes what he saw in his recently acquired long-horned twister ‘Living on a Prayer’ and so did Stratford.

Get our free mobile app