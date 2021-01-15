US Air Force Thunderbirds Coming Back to Cheyenne in 2022

If there is anything that we've learned from the past year, it's that very few things are a certainty. But, I'm pretty positive that the US Air Force Thunderbirds are coming back to Cheyenne based on a recent Facebook post.

If you look at this share by the official Air Force Thunderbirds Facebook page, you'll notice that Cheyenne is listed as a performance place on July 27, 2022.

It's worth noting that the official Air Force Thunderbirds website lists July 28 as the day and not the 27th for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

If you've been fortunate to see the Thunderbirds at Cheyenne Frontier Days, you know they performed in 2015 and 2018.

There's no doubt that a lot can happen between now and 2022, but at least we can hope that events will be back to some form of normal by year after next. I emphasize the word "hope" big time.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app