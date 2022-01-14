Wyoming Taking Part in National School Choice Week

Wyoming schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 44 celebrations for National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Wyoming, the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center will light up from late afternoon on January 22 until the morning.

The Week’s celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education.

Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week, stated about Wyoming, “In Wyoming’s beautiful, rural landscape, students need flexible options. It is time for families, educators, and community leaders to raise awareness about educational opportunity and support all families navigating K-12 learning.”

National School Choice Week takes place every January, where participants plan celebrations to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states.