PHOTOS: Casper’s Downtown Comes Alive With Halloween Magic

David Street Station sits at the heart of downtown Casper, a lively gathering place that hums with community spirit year-round. On any given day, you might find families relaxing by the splash pad in summer, friends enjoying live music under the open sky, or couples gliding hand-in-hand across the ice rink when winter settles in.

Today children clutched their capes tight, their laughter carried off by the wild Wyoming wind as they dashed from table to table collecting candy, cheeks flushed. Hay and dry leaves swirled and danced along the streets. K-Pop Demon Hunters cartwheeled across the grass in front of the stage at the station's annual Monster Mash Halloween festival, presented by Vista Toyota.

The open plaza has become a symbol of Casper’s revitalized downtown—a space where art, culture, and connection come together. Whether it’s a farmer’s market morning or a concert-filled evening, David Street Station captures the warmth and energy of the city’s people, no matter the season.

For this event, the station has transformed into a kid-friendly Halloweenathon. In Casper, Halloween isn’t just a one night celebration, its a month-long party. Dressed as superheroes, princesses, and tiny monsters, the children brought imagination and fun to downtown. Faces painted and eyes wide with wonder, they paraded through fallen leaves and glowing jack-o’-lanterns, caught up in the thrill of pretending and the joy of being together. For them, this season is pure adventure. Check out some of our favorite photos below!