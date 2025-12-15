“Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

That oath will guide more than 350 athletes from across Wyoming as they prepare for the 2026 Special Olympics Wyoming State Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 24–26 in Jackson Hole.

Athletes, Unified Sports® partners, coaches, families and cheerleaders from around the Cowboy State will gather for one of Special Olympics Wyoming’s four annual state competitions. The Winter Games serve as the culminating event for athletes competing in alpine skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

Events will be held at multiple locations, including Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Jackson Hole High School, the fields by Summit Innovations School, the Teton County Fairgrounds and the Elks Lodge No. 1713.

Competition sites include:

Alpine skiing: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Snowboarding: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Cross-country skiing: Fields by Summit Innovations School

Snowshoeing: Fields by Summit Innovations School

The public is invited and encouraged to attend all events, including the Law Enforcement Torch Run Wyoming, which brings the “Flame of Hope” to officially open the State Winter Games.

Special Olympics Wyoming is also seeking volunteers to assist with timing, scoring, awards, the victory banquet and other activities. Those interested in volunteering can contact Amber Bliss at [abliss@specialolympicswy.org](mailto:abliss@specialolympicswy.org).

Special Olympics Wyoming is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training, athletic competition and related programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization works to promote acceptance, build confidence and foster communities of respect and inclusion across the state.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics is the movement’s largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness effort. Each year, more than 90,000 law enforcement officers worldwide carry the Flame of Hope to Special Olympics events, raising millions of dollars to support athletes and programs.

More information and updates about the State Winter Games are available at sowy.org.

Kelly Walsh High School Wreath Laying Ceremony December 12, 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media