David Street Station Announces Their 2022 Summer Concert Series

Casperites can rejoice, because the sweet sounds of music will fill downtown once again as David Street Station has announced the musical line up for their 2022 Summer Concert Series, presented by Hilltop Bank.

The official David Street Station Facebook page shared the news with an awesome two and half minute video. They also included a caption that states:

Here we go, folks!! Presented by Hilltop Bank, we are excited to announce our 2022 summer concert series. Save the dates, mark your calendars, and get your dancing moves in tune, because FREE LIVE MUSIC is right around the corner at David Street Station!

All shows will begin at 6:00 PM, except for Chancey Williams, which will kick-off at 5:00 PM!

Get our free mobile app

The line up and dates are as follows:

June 2nd, 2022 - Local Musician Showcase featuring Chad Lore, Sarah Carper, Kaspen Haley, and Zack Scott Schommer

June 9th, 2022 - Chancey Williams

June 24th, 2022 - Jake Maurer

July 7th, 2022 - Pandas & People

July 21st, 2022 - Adam Doleac

August 4th, 2022 - Lendon James & The HWY 34 Band

August 19th, 2022 - Patti Fiasco

It is awesome to have outdoor concerts, but even better that these are free events for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars, because these are events you don't want to miss.

Downtown is going to be the place to be this summer for fun, live music and so much more.

Make sure to follow David Street Station on social media. Click here to follow their Facebook page and click here to follow them on Instagram.

Downtown Casper at Night During a Power Outage