The Board of Trustees for the University of Wyoming will be having its regular teleconference meeting on Wednesday, June 16.

During this meeting, the board will be considering issuing up to $260 million in bonds for new campus housing and a parking facility, which they had approved interior and exterior designs for last month

The board will also be considering the university’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, the student financial aid strategy for the 2022-23 academic year, and the modification of a number of university regulations.

The meeting will begin with an executive session at 7 am. The public session is expected to begin at 8 am and it will be live-streamed via UW’s WyoCast system and YouTube at this link.

The board’s complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, will be available here.