For nearly three months, a troupe of Casper’s young stars has been pouring their hearts and energy into rehearsals — six hours a week — preparing for their upcoming show: Beetlejuice, Jr.. This hilarious, high-energy musical brings to life the beloved 1988 film in a way only a cast of talented teens can.

Leading the charge is 16-year-old Aleigha Booth as Lydia Deetz, the quirky, darkly fascinating teen still grappling with the loss of her mother and completely obsessed with, well… everything death-related. Lydia’s life takes a wild turn when she and her dad move into a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple — and, of course, the mischievous and chaotic Beetlejuice, played with gusto by 13-year-old Tyler Clements.

I had the chance to sneak in on Wednesday night’s dress rehearsal, and wow — this group of young performers absolutely blew me away. Executive Director Audrey Egan says this is the oldest cast they’ve ever had, and their enthusiasm for Beetlejuice was palpable. These teens brought a level of talent, maturity, and stage savvy that’s rare for youth theatre. Some of these performers are theatre veterans, celebrating their 10th or 11th show with the Casper Children’s Theatre — Egan has literally watched them grow up on stage, year after year.

Special shoutouts go to 16-year-olds Kassidi Christensen and Laney Chenevert, who Egan raved about for their dedication and for mentoring newer cast members. But the theatre’s magic doesn’t stop with the seasoned performers — there are also brand-new actors stepping onto the stage for the very first time, bringing fresh energy and excitement to the production.

The Casper Children’s Theatre offers auditions year-round for all ages: Kinderdrama (ages 4-7), First Act (ages 8-10), and Main Stage (ages 11-18). The youngest learners explore the basics of acting — from body awareness to vocal projection to expressing emotion — all through fun games and exercises that spark creativity and build confidence. As students advance, they hone their skills and prepare for the Main Stage, where intensive rehearsals bring storytelling, imagination, and performance to the next level.

While the stage lights, costumes, and sound cues teach technical skills, Egan emphasizes that the “soft skills” — teamwork, empathy, active listening, and collaboration — are just as important. For these kids, theatre is more than a show; it’s a place to grow, connect, and shine.

Beetlejuice, Jr. promises laughs, thrills, and a showcase of Casper’s most talented young performers — and from what I saw, it’s a show you won’t want to miss.

The performances kick off this weekend on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 7-8) at 7 p.m. as well as next week (Nov. 14-15) at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m.

The following week, the stage comes alive again as the First Act group takes on Willy Wonka, with performances Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m.

Check out our pictures from the Beetlejuice Dress Rehearsal below!

🎭 Casper Children's Theatre Performs 'Beetlejuice JR' Under the guidance of Casper Children’s Theatre’s Main Stage program, this cast has been immersed not only in acting and singing but in the full production process—from staging to lighting to costume. Expect out-of-this-world visuals, gut-busting gags, and a generous dose of heart as the young artists invite you to leap into the afterlife… metaphorically, of course. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media