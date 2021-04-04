Agencies: Arizona Farmers Should Expect Less Water in 2022

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — State officials are putting farmers in south-central Arizona on notice that the continuing drought means a “substantial cut” in deliveries of Colorado River water is expected next year.

A joint statement issued Friday by the state Department of Water Resources and the Central Arizona Project said an expected shortage declaration would prompt reductions “falling largely to central Arizona agricultural users.”

The Central Arizona Project is an aqueduct system that delivers river water to users, including farmers, cities and tribes.

The agencies' statement said Arizona is expected to reduce its use of river water by a total of 512,000 acre-feet in 2022, up from 192,000 acre-feet currently.

In southwestern Wyoming, the Blacks Fork, Big Sandy and Green rivers feed into the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, and from there the Green River joins the Colorado River in southeastern Utah.

Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Sweetwater County Website

Get our free mobile app

7 Wyoming Waterfalls That Are Worth a Road Trip