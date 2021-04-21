Anthony Bouchard To Speak At ”America First” Rally In Florida

Wyoming Republican State Senator and congressional candidate Anthony Bouchard says he will be speaking at an America First Rally in Florida on Saturday.

Bouchard put up this post on his congressional campaign Facebook page:



Bouchard has announced that he is running against incumbent congresswoman Liz Cheney is on the 2022 Wyoming Primary election. State Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Natrona County] Marissa Joy Selvig of Riverton have also announced candidacies for that seat.

Selvig, by the way, will be on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on KGAB radio on Saturday. Her appearance is slated for 11:33 a.m.