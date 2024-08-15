Urban Thistle Farm in Casper Hosting Community Work Days Aug. 16-17

After breaking ground in June 2024, the Urban Thistle Farm & Market is ready to start building the infrastructure of their vision.

The former North Casper Elementary School site is a 4-acre property that has sat empty for nearly 10 years–"holding the promise of a bright future quietly in its emptiness" stated the owners, Casper Housing Authority (CHA), who purchased the property from the Natrona County School District.

The vision for an urban farm, grocery store, and community center came from colleagues Kim Summerall-Wright, Joe Dedic, and Jamie Purcell.

The CHA invites the community to join them for two community build days on August 16th and August 17th.

The organization is looking for help to move compost, fill beds, and ready the gardens for production. "We are hosting one work day on a Friday afternoon in hopes that you may be able to cut out early and bring your co-workers to help us lay the groundwork for something that will serve our community for generations to come." said Purcell. It is advised to bring water, work gloves, a hat, and your energy.

WHERE: 1014 Glenarm (the old North Casper Elementary School)

WHEN: Friday, August 16, 1-4 pm | Saturday, August 17, 8am - 11 am

Urban Thistle Farm & Market is being led by a group of individuals and bolstered by the support of the Casper Housing Authority and its non-profit arm CARES.