Birds N’ Bucks Brings Over 500 Meals to Casper Folks

If you happened to shop at the East Side Walmart in Casper on Friday, chances are you saw a very energetic, dancing turkey bringing attention to the annual Birds N' Bucks fundraiser. His name is Sean Showstead, one of 10 AmeriCorps team members who lent a hand on Friday and Saturday to collect and deliver food for the community.

With the help of many generous hands, the Casper Housing Authority distributed 493 turkeys along with pies, rolls, potatoes, gravy, and stuffing, to folks in need on Nov. 23.

They also shared 511 lbs. of turkey with the Elks Club for a community dinner on Nov. 28.

Final funds will be confirmed on Monday, but as of Saturday night they had raised $7,755. Some of the money was used to purchase foods for the deliveries. Extra funds will go to the CARES food pantry program, which provides free pantries to Casper families in five locations.

Sponsors and donors include Peaches, Quick Lube, Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Greiner Ford of Casper, Casper Housing Authority, and Moser Energy Systems.

Birds N Bucks began years ago when Brian Scott, a local DJ, heard about a turkey shortage for Thanksgiving food baskets. He parked his truck in front of KTWO Radio and jumped on air to challenge Casper to show up and give.

