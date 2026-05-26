Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/22/26 — 05/26/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/22/26 — 05/26/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ramon Pacheco, 52, Fail to Comply
Haobai Chen, 32, Immigration Hold
Haopeng Chen, 19, Immigration Hold
Jairo Iboy-Canac, 31, Immigration Hold
Nova Crookedarm, 29, Fail to Appear
Jarett David, 32, Serve Jail Time
Maichael Gathright, 25, DOMESTIC ASSAULT - 1ST OFFENSE
Harley Johnson, 30, District Court Bench Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Stephanie Martin, 34, Fail to Comply x3, Serve Jail time
Sandra King, 55, Hold for probatio0n and parole
Elizabeth Scott, 63, Criminal Warrant x2
Jonathan Wisdom, 34, Fail to Appear x4, Fail to Comply
Chace Webster, 20, Fail to Appear
Louie Wilkinson, 18, Serve Jail Time
Samuel Cisneros, 61, Hold for Probation and parole
Bailey Tyler, 20, Fail to Appear x3
Emely Mullen, 19, Fail to Appear
Michael Cunningham, 62, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Martina Harris, 20, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Keith Rhodes, 50, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
William Yellowrobe, 29, Public intoxication Prohibited
Kendra Jones, 43, Fail to Comply
Jose Tinoco-Rodriguez, 27, Immigration Hold
Jamey Gray, 50, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Shelby Burnett, 29, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear
Dewayne, Farthing, 46, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Jonathan Miskimins, 28, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Karlin Carlson, 20, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, Flee or attempt to Elude Police, Interfere W/Peace Officer, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Matthew Tschannen, 54, Public intoxication Prohibited
Charles Milledge, 53, Hold for Probation and Parole
Brenden Westbrook, 32, Public intoxication Prohibited, open container-Possess/Dispense in open
Arthur Mitchell, 39, Serve Jail Time
Scott Duffy, 63, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, Criminal Trespass
Chanzler Cole, 26, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Open
Jenny Fogus, 50, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Terencio Eagle, 24, Fail to Comply
Pricilla Gould, 23, Trespassing-Prohibited
Memorial Day 2026
Gallery Credit: Randy Kirby