Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/22/26 — 05/26/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ramon Pacheco, 52, Fail to Comply

Haobai Chen, 32, Immigration Hold

Haopeng Chen, 19, Immigration Hold

Jairo Iboy-Canac, 31, Immigration Hold

Nova Crookedarm, 29, Fail to Appear

Jarett David, 32, Serve Jail Time

Maichael Gathright, 25, DOMESTIC ASSAULT - 1ST OFFENSE

Harley Johnson, 30, District Court Bench Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Stephanie Martin, 34, Fail to Comply x3, Serve Jail time

Sandra King, 55, Hold for probatio0n and parole

Elizabeth Scott, 63, Criminal Warrant x2

Jonathan Wisdom, 34, Fail to Appear x4, Fail to Comply

Chace Webster, 20, Fail to Appear

Louie Wilkinson, 18, Serve Jail Time

Samuel Cisneros, 61, Hold for Probation and parole

Bailey Tyler, 20, Fail to Appear x3

Emely Mullen, 19, Fail to Appear

Michael Cunningham, 62, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Martina Harris, 20, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Keith Rhodes, 50, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

William Yellowrobe, 29, Public intoxication Prohibited

Kendra Jones, 43, Fail to Comply

Jose Tinoco-Rodriguez, 27, Immigration Hold

Jamey Gray, 50, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Shelby Burnett, 29, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear

Dewayne, Farthing, 46, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Jonathan Miskimins, 28, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Karlin Carlson, 20, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, Flee or attempt to Elude Police, Interfere W/Peace Officer, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Matthew Tschannen, 54, Public intoxication Prohibited

Charles Milledge, 53, Hold for Probation and Parole

Brenden Westbrook, 32, Public intoxication Prohibited, open container-Possess/Dispense in open

Arthur Mitchell, 39, Serve Jail Time

Scott Duffy, 63, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, Criminal Trespass

Chanzler Cole, 26, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Open

Jenny Fogus, 50, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Terencio Eagle, 24, Fail to Comply

Pricilla Gould, 23, Trespassing-Prohibited